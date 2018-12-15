Riverhead Blotter: Riverhead man arrested on drug charges

State police arrested a Riverhead man on drug charges Saturday.

After being stopped for a traffic violation on Flanders Road in Riverside, cops found Peter Rosado, 26, to be in possession of Alprazolam and marijuana around 9:22 p.m.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

• A 911 caller reported Sunday that an unoccupied roll-off truck with an attached trailer was left on the beach at Edwards Avenue.

Police discovered the vehicle was operated by Joseph Tuscano, 43, of Hauppauge, who abandoned the truck Saturday night after it got stuck in the sand.

Officials said Mr. Tuscano left the area in an SUV that he had been towing. He was pulled over by Southold police approximately an hour later and transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for a head injury, officials said.

Jet Towing responded and removed the truck from the beach, police said.

• Two Riverhead women were arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after they were found smoking marijuana cigarettes in a car with children present.

Police said last Tuesday around 10:05 am., Brittany Brewer, 29, and Jessica Holm, 29, were seen smoking marijuana in a vehicle on Doctors Path. Two children were inside the car — an 11-month-old and a 4-year-old.

They were charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

The children were turned over to a relative, officials said.

• Police arrested Wayne Stoddard, 39, of Riverhead after he stole $125.50 in merchandise from Big Lots Saturday around 9:07 p.m.

Mr. Stoddard was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• An unknown person stole 12 golf clubs valued at $2,790 from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Riverhead Friday.

• A Riverhead man was arrested on drug charges following a domestic incident last Wednesday.

While speaking with police, an officer noticed a medication bottle containing marijuana in an exterior pocket on Daniel Russ’ backpack.

During a subsequent search, police recovered a suboxone pill, a black pipe and two Lyrica pills, officials said.

Mr. Russ, 33, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Riverhead police charged Jesse Huber, 40, of Riverhead with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, last Wednesday after he allegedly stole a red 2017 Nissan Rogue from a gas station.

• Police arrested Steven Goss, 60, of Moriches for driving while intoxicated on East Main Street in Riverhead last Tuesday around 10:43 a.m.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

