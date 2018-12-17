Hampton Bays man arrested for smashing firefighter’s windows

A 22-year-old Hampton Bays man was arrested Monday for smashing the windows of a firefighter’s vehicle earlier this year, according Riverhead Town Police.

Carlos Humberto Regalado-Ramos was charged with criminal mischief 2nd degree, a Class D Felony, police said. He is charged in connection to damaging a Riverhead volunteer firefighter’s personal vehicle, which was parked at the department’s headquarters while the firefighter was on duty during the overnight hours Sept. 29.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., the suspect shown in the surveillance video struck the side of the 2010 Dodge Ram with a bat, causing extensive damage. He then fled the area.

Mr. Ramos was arraigned in Riverhead Justice Court on Monday. He was released on his own recognizance, according to Riverhead Town Justice Court.

Photo caption: Carlos Humberto Regalado-Ramos (Riverhead Police, courtesy photo)

