Riverhead Blotter: Riverhead man arrested on felony DWI charge

State police arrested Juan Lopez-Ramos, 38, of Riverhead Sunday for felony driving while intoxicated charges.

After he was involved in an accident on County Road 105 around 5:36 p.m., police found his BAC to be .16 percent.

He was charged with felony DWI and held for morning arraignment, officials said.

• Bryan Lopez-Carnizales, 21, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI Sunday around 12:51 a.m.

State police said his BAC was .19 percent, over twice the legal limit.

•A 25-year-old Wading River man was arrested on drug and alcohol charges Saturday.

State police pulled over Justin Brewer on Wading River-Manor Road around 10:08 p.m. and found he was in possession of marijuana, THC oil and oxycodone pills.

He was also found to be intoxicated, with a BAC of .10 percent, officials said.

Mr. Brewer was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, DWI, and a violation before being released on an appearance ticket.

• State police arrested a Manorville man who was caught driving impaired in Wading River Friday around 10:04 p.m.

Ryan Secor, 40, was found to be impaired with a BAC of .06 percent, police said.

He was charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and released on an appearance ticket.

• Two Sound Beach women were arrested after stealing over $650 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Riverhead Sunday.

According to Riverhead police, Tara Jackson, 40, and Gabrielle Gumbs, 48, were each charged with petit larceny and released on $100 and $80 bail, respectively.

• Alexandra Barea-Heney, 22, of Riverhead was charged with petit larceny Monday around 11:35 a.m. after she stole $200 from a cash register while at work at Home Depot.

• Police arrested Rosalio Patzan, 30, of Riverhead after he was caught driving on West Main Street without a valid license Friday around 5:10 p.m.

Mr. Patzan was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several violations.

• An unknown man stole a Dyson vacuum valued at $599 and a Bissell vacuum valued at $139 from Bed Bath & Beyond in Riverhead Friday around 8:17 p.m.

• James Moshier, 61, of Riverhead was charged with DWI Saturday after he was involved in an accident on Peconic Bay Boulevard around 9:52 p.m.

• A Mastic man was arrested Friday at 1:39 a.m. after he slashed a woman’s tires in Riverhead.

James Quintero, 26, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt, as he was found to be in violation of an active order of protection, police said.

• Justin Donato, 31, of Riverhead was arrested after stealing merchandise from Target last Thursday around 6:24 p.m.

Police also found him to be in possession of one 2mg Alprazolam pill. He was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on $200 bail, police said.

• Police arrested Rodney Heath, 52, of Riverhead on Hubbard Avenue last Wednesday around 1:40 a.m. and charged him with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. No information was immediately available.

• An East End Drug Task Force investigation resulted in an arrest last Tuesday as police recovered “a significant quantity of heroin” at a Riverhead apartment.

Lonnie Pray, 58, of Riverhead was arrested on multiple charges for possessing heroin with an intent to sell, according to Riverhead Town police. An ex-con who has been arrested multiple times in Riverhead, Mr. Pray faces two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

Members of the East End Drug Task Force conducted the investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics at the Fairfield Apartments on Roanoke Avenue, where Mr. Pray lives, police said.

Police also found crack cocaine. Mr. Pray faces an additional count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for having in excess of 1/2 ounce of heroin, police said.

He was charged with multiple counts of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance as well.

In a 2014 court appearance, Riverhead Justice Richard Ehlers said Mr. Pray had 16 prior felony arrests. He was charged with DWI in 2015 in Riverhead, according to previous reports.

The East End Drug Task Force is funded by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office and includes members of East End departments on both the North and South forks.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

