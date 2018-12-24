Riverhead police investigate burglary at Route 58 deli

Riverhead police are investigating a burglary that occurred Sunday night at Natea’s Deli on Route 58, according to a town police press release.

Police said someone gained entry into the store buy breaking the front door glass shortly after 8 p.m. They stole a cash drawer with an unknown amount of cash, according to police.

A Suffolk Sheriff Office K9 unit was also requested to the scene in an attempt to locate the suspect, police said.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Riverhead Town police at 631-727-4500 ext. 327. Police said all calls will be kept confidential.

