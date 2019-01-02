Riverhead man taken to hospital after early morning crash

An early morning accident sent a Riverhead man to the hospital with a head injury, according to Riverhead Town Police.

Officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Old Country Road near Roanoke Avenue around 3:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the driver of a Ford Expedition heading westbound lost control when exiting the traffic circle and struck a tree near the 7-Eleven. Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance transported the 55-year-old driver to Stony Brook Hospital for treatment of his head injury.

The accident is currently under investigation and anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

