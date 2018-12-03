The former Sports Authority building on Route 58 doesn’t have any tenants lined up yet, but the owner of the property has submitted a site plan application to divide the 45,000-square-foot building into three separate spaces, according to Jeff Murphree, Riverhead Town’s planning and building administrator.
READ
Another week, another nor’easter.
For the third time in less than two weeks, a storm is expected to hit the northeast, and this one could bring the highest snow totals yet. READ
For many years afterward, it would be one of my favorite gambits at cocktail parties and other venues of idle gossip.
Whenever the conversation drifted into the area of misspent youth or military service or rock ‘n’ roll or adventures in Europe, I would mention that while serving a two-year hitch in the U.S. Army, I was stationed with Elvis Presley. It was a boast that delivered real cachet and, as Henry Kissinger liked to say, had the further virtue of being the truth. READ
A Mattituck man who was spotted driving erratically at a high rate of speed was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Peconic Friday night and was also found to be responsible for a hit and run crash in Riverhead, according to Southold Town police. READ
With daylight saving time beginning on Sunday, people are getting ready to change their clocks and spring forward an hour.
Fire officials advise to also use this time to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. READ
Riverhead Town police arrested a man for drug possession in Riverhead last Tuesday.
After Jermie Briggs, 40, was stopped for failing to signal when making a right turn from Zion Street onto Hubbard Avenue around 6:30 p.m., police learned he was in possession of crack cocaine and marijuana, officials said. READ
To the editor:
I’m so grateful that we have such a wonderful group of people protecting us and our property. The firemen got here amazingly fast (from four departments!) Tuesday afternoon as did the Riverhead police, PSEG workers and Cablevision (See story). READ
I am not qualified to describe the characteristics of weapons. I have no background in weaponry. When average people like me comment about gun laws the gun lobby (and my congressman, Lee Zeldin) quickly use semantics to, in their opinion, disqualify me. READ