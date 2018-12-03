Featured Story

Community
03/12/18 6:00am

What’s the plan for Sports Authority site, other Rt 58 vacancies?

by
03/12/2018 6:00 AM
No Comments

The former Sports Authority building on Route 58 doesn’t have any tenants lined up yet, but the owner of the property has submitted a site plan application to divide the 45,000-square-foot building into three separate spaces, according to Jeff Murphree, Riverhead Town’s planning and building administrator.

READ

, ,
Columns
03/11/18 5:58am

Guest Column: Serving in the Army alongside ‘The King’

by
No Comments

For many years afterward, it would be one of my favorite gambits at cocktail parties and other venues of idle gossip.

Whenever the conversation drifted into the area of misspent youth or military service or rock ‘n’ roll or adventures in Europe, I would mention that while serving a two-year hitch in the U.S. Army, I was stationed with Elvis Presley. It was a boast that delivered real cachet and, as Henry Kissinger liked to say, had the further virtue of being the truth.  READ

, ,
Featured Story
03/10/18 5:59am

Riverhead Blotter: Crack cocaine, marijuana found during traffic stop

by
Police & Fire
No Comments

Riverhead Town police arrested a man for drug possession in Riverhead last Tuesday.

After Jermie Briggs, 40, was stopped for failing to signal when making a right turn from Zion Street onto Hubbard Avenue around 6:30 p.m., police learned he was in possession of crack cocaine and marijuana, officials said.  READ

,