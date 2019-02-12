Firefighters battle house fire on Hamilton Avenue in Riverhead

The Riverhead Fire Department battled a structure fire at a home on Hamilton Avenue.



Responders were called to the scene near the intersection of Osborn Avenue in Riverhead around 12:30 p.m. Smoke could be seen billowing from the second floor as firefighters tried to quell the flames from a ladder engine.

No injuries were reported, according to Bill Sanok, a Riverhead Fire Department spokesperson.

The Flanders Fire Department also responded along with the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance. Jamesport Fire Department was on standby for Riverhead and an ambulance from the Wading River Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Firefighters began to clear from the scene at around 2 p.m.

The Riverhead Fire Marshal was investigating the cause of the fire. Mr. Sanok did not immediately have any information on the cause of the fire.

The fire appeared to be largely on the second floor.

“They called mutual aid fairly quickly,” Mr. Sanok said. “This time of day it’s hard to get a lot of people out.”

Firefighters had to deal with slippery roads to get to the fire, but otherwise the snowy weather didn’t hinder the response at all, Mr. Sanok said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details as information is made available.

