Christopher G. Zimmermann of Riverhead died Feb. 4 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 69.

He was born Jan. 31, 1950, to Mary (Hebenstreit) and George Zimmermann. He graduated from John Glenn High School in 1968 and retired as a data processor for Suffolk County.

Mr. Zimmermann was a volunteer fire fighter with the Mastic Beach and Coram fire departments.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Mary (Guise) Zimmermann; his three daughters Kristina (David) Armstrong, Sharon (Austin) Pierce and Kathryn (Freddie) Avent; his sister, Debra (Bob) Gaffey; his brother, Ronald (Linda) Zimmermann; and grandchildren Devin, Imani, Gillian and Logan.

Memorial donations may be made to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, donate.bbrfoundation.org. Online condolences may be made at manganofh.com.

