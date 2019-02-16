Police investigating break-ins at Riverhead businesses

The Riverhead Police Department is investigating two break-ins that occurred at businesses Saturday.

Police were notified our alarm activation at Firestone located at 815 Old Country Road around 12:46 a.m. Saturday. Officers discovered the front door glass had been smashed in by a rock though nothing appeared to be missing, according to a press release.

Officers patrolling the area then found a second break-in at Mavis Discount Tire 1064 Woodcrest Avenue. The front glass window was also smashed with a rock, police said. The cash register tray containing money was removed as well, the release stated.

Both incidents are under investigation by the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division.

Anyone who may have witnessed either incident or has any information is asked contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.

Comments

comments