Daily Update: Cop sues town, countywide plastic ban, helicopter committee term limits

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln.

NEWS

Riverhead’s top DWI-catching cop sues police department

Suffolk County seeks to ban single-use plastics

Town may establish term lengths for helicopter committee

Two suspects charged with murder for robbery that led to detective’s death

WEATHER

Overnight snow has turned to rain and sleet. It will be all rain after 7 a.m. with temps around 35, according to the National Weather Service. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a low around 20. Sun returns tomorrow and the next chance for snow is Wednesday.

