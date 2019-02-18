Longtime Peconic resident Steve Tenedios died at his home Thursday, Feb. 14. He was 87.

He was born Nov. 30, 1931, in Imbros, Turkey, to Irene (Hlepo) and Timotheos Tenedios.

On Oct. 27, 1957, he married the love of his life, Athena Anastaselli, and they came to the United States in 1961. Steve was a self-employed tailor for many years.

On the North Fork, Steve was a member of Sts. Anargyroi, Taxiarchis and Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church in Greenport.

He was predeceased by his wife in December 2017. Steve is survived by daughters Helen Tenedios and Joanne Tenedios; son-in-law Samir Bennani; siblings Sultana Psaros, Elias Tenedios, Moska Bogiatzis and Peter Tenedios; three grandchildren, Guy Michael DeFazio and his wife, Susan, Hatim Bennani and Athena Bennani; great-grandchildren Steven Robert DeFazio and Lillian Marie DeFazio; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitors were received Feb. 16 at Sts. Anargyroi, Taxiarchis and Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church, where Father Jerasimos Ballas and Father James Bogiatzis also celebrated the Divine Liturgy. Interment followed at Cutchogue Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.

