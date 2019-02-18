Four hospitalized after three-car crash in Riverhead

Three adults and one child were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after a three-car collision at the intersection of Middle Road and Northville Turnpike, according to police.



Riverhead Police and Northwell Health Emergency Services responders arrived at the rainy scene Monday around 11 a.m. Traffic at the intersection slowed as officers blocked off westbound traffic during cleanup.

No serious injuries were reported, police said. The cause of the accident is unknown and still under investigation, police said.

The Honda Civic involved in the crash sustained major damage. The left side of a Volkswagen Passat was destroyed, leaving a window shattered. The three cars were towed by SAP Enterprises.

