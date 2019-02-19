Truck tips over at Middle Road and Osborn Avenue traffic circle

A truck carrying a haul of shrubbery tipped over Tuesday morning at the traffic circle of Middle Road and Osborn Avenue.

The driver was not injured and told the News-Review the truck “just rolled over.” The truck was headed to the Crown Recycling Facility in Calverton.

Riverhead police responded after the call came in just before 11 a.m. Police said the Suffolk County Motor Safety Unit will assist at the scene. Police said that section of the traffic circle will remain closed for an estimated two hours.

Photo caption: The shrubbery spilled out of the truck after it tipped over. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

