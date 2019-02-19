Michelle L. Farruggia of Flanders died Feb. 15 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 32.

Ms. Farruggia was born Feb. 28, 1986, to Barbara Maxey and Robert Farruggia in Port Jefferson.

She graduated from Riverhead High School in 2004 and Johnson & Wales University in 2006. Ms. Farruggia worked at Southampton High School as a teacher’s aide.

She is survived by her parents; brothers Robert J., Timothy and David Sean; nieces Julia, Belle and Scarlett; nephews Weston and Ford-Matthew; and her puppy, Daphne.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Condolences may be offered online at tuthillfh.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments