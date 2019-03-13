Police investigating break-in at West Main Street auto parts store

Riverhead Police are investigating a break-in at the NAPA Auto Parts on West Main Street in Riverhead.

Officers responded to reports of a break-in around 1:27 a.m. Wednesday and discovered broken glass indicating that someone had gained entry into the business, according to a press release. Police said an undetermined amount of cash was removed from the store register.

A New York State Police K9 Unit responded to the scene and Riverhead Police detectives are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary may call the Riverhead Police Department at 631 727-4500 ext. 321.

