Daily Update: New Route 58 traffic light, $5M farmland protection plan, break-in investigation

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, March 14:

NEWS

New traffic signal on Route 58 gets green light

Proposed $5M bond could help preserve farmland

Police investigating break-in at West Main Street auto parts store

WEATHER

Cloudy skies will gradually give way to sunshine throughout the day, with a high near 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted for Friday morning.

