Riverhead man arrested after unattended toddler found on LIRR right-of-way

A Riverhead man was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a toddler in his care was found unattended on the LIRR right-of-way in downtown Riverhead Saturday night.

Riverhead Police said a passing motorist saw the unattended toddler around 6:45 p.m.

Responding officers took custody of the toddler and were able to locate the toddler’s father a short time later, according to a police report. Upon further investigation police discovered the child left the residence while under the supervision of 48-year-old Celio Monroy- Huit. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and placed into custody.

The toddler was turned over to the custody of his mother, according to the press release.

Photo caption: Celio Monroy- Huit (Riverhead Police Department Courtesy)

