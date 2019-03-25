Reward offered in Riverhead stolen tire case

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate the person who stole wheels and tires from a vehicle at a West Main Street dealership last month.

A person stole four wheels and tires valued at more than $4,600 from a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck parker at Riverhead Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, located at 642 West Main St.,at approximately 10 p.m. on February 17. The person fled in an SUV, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential, according to police.

