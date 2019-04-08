Riverhead man charged in attempted knifepoint robbery outside Home Depot

A Riverhead man was arrested Sunday evening after he was accused of attempting to rob someone at knifepoint outside Home Depot on Route 58, town police said.

Able Tsang, 59, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted robbery after his alleged victim recorded a license plate number and called 911.

Police said Mr. Tsang knocked his alleged victim to the ground of the parking lot shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, showed him a knife and demanded money before running away.

Patrol units found the vehicle at a nearby residence, police said.

Mr. Tsang is expected to be arraigned in Riverhead Town Justice Court Monday.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500 ext. 321. All calls will be kept confidential, according to police.

