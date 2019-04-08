North Fork Breast Health Coalition hosts fifth annual Pink Pearl Gala

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition held its fifth annual Pink Pearl Gala Friday night at East Wind in Wading River.

The gala raised $60,000, the highest total yet.

Lucia’s Angels, a foundation committed to helping women and families on Eastern Long Island with late-stage women’s cancers, received the Pink Pearl Community Service Award. Stacy Quarty, the foundation’s president, and Susie Barry Roden, the vice president, accepted the award. The group also received six proclamations from different government offices.

News 12 reporter Shari Einhorn was the emcee of the event, where survivors were given pink roses as they arrived. NFBHC President Susan Ruffini spoke about the importance of the gala and its history and Vice President Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski talked about her personal journey with breast cancer and advocated for more support for stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

The Simmons Point Group of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC was the Pink Pearl sponsor. A total of 220 guests attended the event and the raffles alone raised just under $12,000.

See more photos below:

Photos by Elizabeth Wagner

