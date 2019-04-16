Daily Update: Drug bust in Riverhead, woman airlifted after crash, student receives caddie scholarship

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, April 16:

NEWS

Cops: Heroin, cocaine recovered as two arrested at Riverhead home

Woman airlifted after crash on Sound Avenue in Northville

SWR formally unveils Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field Concession Stand

Boys Golf: Mattituck senior wins caddie scholarship to Indiana

SPORTS

Softball: Fogarty comes armed with resiliency﻿

WEATHER

It’s expected to be sunny today with a high near 58, according to the National Weather Service. It will be breezy, with wind gusts potentially reaching as high as 34 mph. The low tonight will be around 36.

Comments

comments