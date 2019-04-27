Riverhead Blotter: Police try to corral loose horses that escaped Northville farm

Roxanne Gordon, 55, of East Quogue was arrested last Tuesday evening in Riverhead for driving while intoxicated, according to Riverhead Town police.

Ms. Gordon was allegedly driving a 2015 Nissan SUV on Peconic Avenue when she was stopped for two vehicle and traffic violations. Police found Ms. Gordon to be intoxicated and she was arrested around 9 p.m.

She was charged with two counts of DWI and two violations.

• Police arrested Joseph Booker, 69, of Riverhead last Wednesday morning for driving with a revoked license, reports said.

Mr. Booker was pulled over on Sweezy Avenue in Riverhead for talking on his cellphone while driving. After police interviewed Mr. Booker, they conducted an investigation and found he was driving with a license that had been revoked seven times for alcohol-related incidents. He was released with an appearance ticket for a later court date.

• Three horses escaped from a farm in Northville last Thursday evening, according to reports.

Around midnight, police received a report that three horses were loose near the intersection of Northville Turnpike and Cross River Drive. The caller had one russet-colored horse at the roadside when police arrived. Officers secured the horse to a large road sign with a rope and continued to search for the other two darker-colored ones, which were last seen running northbound along Northville Turnpike.

As patrol units searched the area for the other two horses, the russet-colored horse allegedly broke free of the rope and ran to Garden of Eve Organic Farm at the north end of Northville Turnpike and Sound Avenue in Riverhead. The loose horses were from that farm, police reports said. The owners were notified by police and the road was cleared. No further action was taken by police.

• Police are investigating a report of a stolen 2005 Ford Taurus in Riverhead.

Last Tuesday evening, a caller reported his green Ford Taurus was stolen from his home on Fanning Street. The caller told police the vehicle was last seen on the property Sunday, April 14, at noon. Police filed a report on the stolen vehicle.

A suspect has not been found but would be charged with felony grand larceny.

• Hayden Dixon, 27, of Riverhead was arrested in Riverhead Monday afternoon for driving with a revoked license, according to reports.

Mr. Dixon was stopped by police in the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot on Route 58. When police spoke with Mr. Dixon, they found he was driving with a revoked license with five prior suspensions on two dates. Mr. Dixon also had a warrant out for his arrest through the Southampton Police Department.

Mr. Dixon was arrested and is due back in court May 28. He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two violations.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

