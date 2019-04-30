Robin Hopkins Amper, dedicated longtime volunteer for Long Island Pine Barrens Society and 41-year resident of Lake Panamoka, died at home April 26 of metastatic breast cancer.



Born April 1, 1947, in Buffalo, N.Y., Ms. Amper was educated at Buffalo Seminary and Stephens College in Columbia, Mo.



Ms. Amper’s work for the Pine Barrens Society spanned more than 30 years, during which time she helped secure more than 50,000 acres of pine barrens, Long Island’s premier ecosystem.



She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard L. Amper; her brother, Nick Hopkins (Bonnie); her sister, Jane Hopkins Carey (John); her brother-in-law, Tom Amper (Susan); her sister-in-law, Emily Murphy (Art); Julie Amper; nine nieces and nephews; 14 grandnieces and nephews; and her beloved dachshund, Oscar.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Amper will be held Tuesday, May 7, at 10 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Church in Wading River.



Memorial donations may be sent to Long Island Pine Barrens Society or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.



Alexander Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.

