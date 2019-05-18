Riverhead Blotter: Criminal mischief reports along East Main Street

Police are investigating a series of reports of criminal mischief that occurred Monday evening on East Main Street.

Around 11:30 p.m., police observed three flowerpots with plants pulled from flower beds at 49 East Main St. in Riverhead. Dirt was scattered across the sidewalk and pieces of the broken pots were on the ground, reports said.

Shortly after, police found two additional flowerpots outside Blue Duck Bakery Cafe that had been knocked over and broken. Another police report noted another set of four flowerpots and plants were broken on the ground outside PeraBell restaurant. An additional report noted three broken flowerpots outside Peconic Ballet Theatre.

Police also observed a cigarette disposal container outside Cliff’s Rendezvous had been knocked over, tossing cigarette butts on the ground. The amount of damage is unknown at this time, police reports said. It’s unclear if the incidents are related.

• Shanice Woodson, 31, of Riverhead was arrested Friday evening after operating a vehicle that did not belong to her, reports said.

At approximately 3:59 p.m., Ms. Woodson was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor, reports said. Ms. Woodson was transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters, processed and held for morning arraignment.

• Joseph Fontana, 73, of Riverhead was arrested Friday morning for petit larceny, police reports said.

A civilian complaint reported that Mr. Fontana stole a pair of slip-on shoes valued at $49 from Famous Footwear. He was arrested and charged with petit larceny and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. Police reports did not provide additional information about the latter charge.

Following his arrest, Mr. Fontana was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of injuries. He was later taken to Riverhead police headquarters, where he was processed and held for arraignment.

• Police received a report of a suspicious person outside BP Gas Station on West Main Street in Riverhead last Thursday evening, reports said.

Around 10 p.m., an individual from inside the gas station reported a white male in a military-style jacket was outside the establishment soliciting people. Police approached the 43-year-old Riverhead man and advised him to stop bothering patrons. Police reports stated that he told police he would comply. No additional action has been taken at this time, reports said.

• Brendan Worrell, 36, of East Quogue was arrested Friday afternoon at Home Depot for petit larceny, reports said.

A caller reported that on Thursday, May 2, an employee removed a Ryobi vacuum valued at $199 from the store without paying for it. Police later discovered the employee was Mr. Worrell.

He was arrested, charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and transported to police headquarters, where he was processed and released. He’s due back in court Tuesday, May 21.

• Police are investigating a report of stolen masonry equipment that occurred last weekend at Perez Maintenance, reports said.

The business owner reported that between Saturday around 11 p.m. and Sunday around 7 a.m. an unknown suspect entered the property and stole three Redmax backpack leaf blowers valued at $1,500 and one Stihl masonry saw valued at $1,200 from the rear yard.

A suspect has not been found but would be charged with two counts of grand larceny, a felony.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

