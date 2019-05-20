Daily Update: New parking problem in Greenport, key approval at EPCAL and Claudio’s to reopen Friday

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Award winning care when and where you need it most.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, May 20:
NEWS
Greenport mayor says parking problem has shifted since 72-hour restriction enacted at MTA lot
EPCAL subdivision moves forward despite objections from former officials
Southold Fire Department honored again for blood donation efforts; next drive set for May 22
Student musicians take center stage at Carnegie Hall
SPORTS
Nine Mattituck athletes honored for college commitments
Nine Riverhead athletes sign letters of intent to continue athletic careers in college
Boys Lacrosse: Ward Melville ends Riverhead’s greatest season
NORTHFORKER
Here’s what to expect as Claudio’s plans Memorial Day weekend reopening
Fast Chat with Noah Schwartz of Noah’s in Greenport
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 77 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. The low tonight will be about 55 degrees.