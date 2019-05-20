Daily Update: New parking problem in Greenport, key approval at EPCAL and Claudio’s to reopen Friday

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Award winning care when and where you need it most.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, May 20:

NEWS

Greenport mayor says parking problem has shifted since 72-hour restriction enacted at MTA lot

EPCAL subdivision moves forward despite objections from former officials

Southold Fire Department honored again for blood donation efforts; next drive set for May 22

Student musicians take center stage at Carnegie Hall

SPORTS

Nine Mattituck athletes honored for college commitments

Nine Riverhead athletes sign letters of intent to continue athletic careers in college

Boys Lacrosse: Ward Melville ends Riverhead’s greatest season

NORTHFORKER

Here’s what to expect as Claudio’s plans Memorial Day weekend reopening

Fast Chat with Noah Schwartz of Noah’s in Greenport

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies with a high near 77 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. The low tonight will be about 55 degrees.

Comments

comments