Eleanor M. Niksa of Riverhead died May 21. She was 75.



She was born Nov. 7, 1943, to Eleanor (Jackson) and William Spanburgh in Queens.



Ms. Niksa graduated from Riverhead High School in 1961 and made a career as a clerk typist at Peconic Abstract in Riverhead.



She married Ted Niksa on Sept. 26, 1965, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.



Ms. Niksa was predeceased by her sister Loretta Pipczynski and her brothers Billy, Bobby and Richard Spanburgh. She is survived by her husband, who resides in Riverhead; her daughter, Meredith, of Laurel; her son, Tad, of Riverhead; and her sister, Annmarie Zilnicki of Aquebogue.



Visitors will be received Thursday, May 23, at 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at noon at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. Isidore R.C. Church Cemetery in Riverhead.



Memorial donations may be made to breathebelieve.org.

Comments

comments