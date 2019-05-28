Ralph Louis Panella of Southold, N.Y., died May 14, 2019, at Stony Brook Hospital with his wife and two daughters at his side. He was 83 years old.

Ralph was born in the Bronx, N.Y. He was a seasonal Southold resident since 1972 and permanent resident since 2004, moving from Yonkers, N.Y.

He graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in the Bronx and earned a B.S. degree from Pace University in New York City.

He was proud of his Bronx Italian heritage. You could often find him correcting your pronunciation of “espresso” while sipping on his specially ordered beans from Arthur Avenue in the Bronx.

Although he had been employed by IBM as an accountant, his joyful “work” was being a Mr. Fix-it, both at home and for family and friends. His face would light up when he could rise to the challenge of fixing something unfixable! Ralph also enjoyed boating and in recent years, remote sailboat racing.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elaine (nee Bergeron) of Bridgehampton; two daughters, Pia (Philip) Donovan and Gina Panella; and grandsons, Jack and Oliver Donovan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Constance (Rocciola) Panella, and his brother, John Panella.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus and a member of the Italian-American Club.

Visitors were received May 19 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated May 20 at Saint Patrick R.C. Church in Southold — where he was a parishioner — officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment followed at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors or Disabled American Veterans.

This is a paid notice.

