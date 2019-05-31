Joseph A. “Joe” Pottgen of Southold passed Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was 80 years old.

He was born Feb. 10, 1939, in Norwalk, Conn., to Olga (Soltis) and Joseph Pottgen.

Joe was the beloved husband of Jackie; the loving father of Wayne (Mary-Anne), William (Jill) and Cynthia; a devoted step-father to Vincent (Margaret), Joseph and the late Melissa Carvelli. He was cherished by his eight grandchildren Elaina, Lianna, Sean, Nicole, Samantha, Jason, Reese and Laurel.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1962, worked for Allstate Insurance, then transitioned to the real estate business for the past 42 years.

Joe will be remembered for his generosity, spirit, kindness and zest for life which touched so many. His foremost passion was his family, love of fishing, the great outdoors, fine dining, crossword puzzles and Judge Judy.

Visitors will be received Thursday, June 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

