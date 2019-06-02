See more photos from SWR’s comeback Long Island championship

The Shoreham-Wading River boys lacrosse team rallied from five goals down to defeat Cold Spring Harbor, 13-12, Saturday in the Class C Long Island Championship.

It was the seventh Long Island title in program history.

The Wildcats will play Wednesday in a state semifinal against Rye at Adelphi University. The winner plays in the state championship June 8 in Rochester. The Wildcats’ last state championship came in 2012. The Wildcats have won three state titles in program history.

See more photos from Saturday’s win against Cold Spring Harbor:

Photos by Daniel De Mato

