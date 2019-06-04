Mrs. Jane (Worthington) Flatley, age 91, passed away with family members at her side at her Mattituck home Sunday, June 2.

Jane was born in Laurel in 1928 and lived her whole live on the North Fork, graduating from Mattituck High School in 1945, and going on to study business law and real estate at Suffolk County Community College. Throughout her career, Jane worked as a legal secretary for several law offices, including 20 years at a Cutchogue attorney’s office, and was very active in the Sacred Heart Parish, performing Eucharistic minister services.

Jane was one of three children born to Albert and Agnes (King) Worthington and is predeceased by her sister, Mary Jermusyk, and her brother, Donald Worthington. Jane was also predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, William Flatley, and leaves a grieving family of daughters Patricia (John) Wittmeier and Therese (Scott) Murrock and sons Martin (Susan) and Thomas (Ellen). In addition, Jane lived to spend time with 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her extended family members.

Visitors will be received Thursday, June 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning, June 7, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

