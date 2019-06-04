Gloria Hanson of Riverhead died June 2. She was 95.

She was born Feb. 12, 1924, to Connie Gerard and John DeAngelis in Patchogue.

Ms. Hanson had a 28-year career with Southampton Hospital. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Glenwood Lassies and Homemakers club.

She married Cyriel Hanson Oct. 12, 1945, in Charelston, S.C.

Ms. Hanson was predeceased by her husband and her sons Dennis V. Hanson and Mark R. Hanson. She is survived by her daughters-in-law Linda D. Hanson of Massachusetts and JoAnn R. Hanson of Florida; and grandchildren Jesse Hanson, Lucas Hanson and Amanda Hanson.

Visitors will be received Friday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place the same day at noon at the funeral home followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

