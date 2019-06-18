Gary R. Hotchkiss of Southampton, formerly of Riverhead, died June 13. He was 64.

He was born May 15, 1955, to Milo Hotchkiss and Irene Wrublewski in Riverhead.

Mr. Hotchkiss graduated from Riverhead High School in 1973 and made a career as a corrections officer in Suffolk County.

He was a former member of Riverhead Fire Department Washington Engine Company #2 and enjoyed collecting police memorabilia and collecting guns.

Mr. Hotchkiss was predeceased by his parents and his brother Mark. He is survived by his brothers Bruce Hotchkiss of Cutchogue and Paul Leszczynski of Aquebogue.

Visitors will be received Tuesday, June 18, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home Wednesday, June 19, at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Riverhead Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverhead Fire Department.

This is a paid notice.

