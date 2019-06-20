Daily Update: Tractor Day’s last stand, food festival moved, longtime store closes

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, June 20:

NEWS

Melissa Marchese remembered for warmth, authenticity at school vigil

Tractor Day hangs on by a single thread at Mattituck High School

Famous Food Festival switches date to avoid conflict with Polish Town Fair

Greenport’s The Doofpot to close its doors this fall

‘Now is the time’ for a movie theater in Riverhead, residents say

Police seek public’s help to locate missing woman

NORTHFORKER

First look inside the new RGNY tasting room in Riverhead

WEATHER

There’s once again a chance of rain throughout the day today, according to the National Weather Service. Expect a high near 72 degrees. The low tonight will be around 64.

