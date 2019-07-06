Riverhead Blotter: Selden man with prior DWI arrested

Mario Hernandez-Almaraz, 51, of Selden was arrested on Middle Country Road in Calverton Sunday morning for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to police reports. While on patrol, an officer noticed the driver of a brown 1997 Dodge pick-up truck driving on Middle Country Road, just east of Manor Road, was not wearing a seatbelt and had a defective rear taillight.

Upon further investigation, police found the driver, Mr. Hernandez-Almaraz, had a revoked license due to a DWI conviction in 2015. Under law, the driver was required to have an interlock device installed in the vehicle. Police reports said the device was not installed.

Mr. Hernandez-Almaraz was arrested at approximately 10:09 a.m. and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to equip his vehicle with an interlock device, both misdemeanors.

He was transported to police headquarters to be processed and was later released on bail and given an appearance ticket for a later court date.

• A car crash that occurred outside the BP gas station on West Main Street in Riverhead Monday morning resulted in an arrest, police reports said.

Maurice Harris, 43, of Coram was arrested around midnight for driving while ability impaired by drugs.

Mr. Harris, operating a 2008 Ford SUV, was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a felony, and driving without a license, a violation. The details of the crash are unclear and the Riverhead Police Department did not provide additional information on the incident.

• Police are investigating a report of petit larceny that occurred at the Speedway gas station on Route 25A in Wading River early Saturday morning, reports said.

A commercial alarm was set off around 1:15 a.m., reports said. When police arrived at the scene, the store was vacant, closed for the night and silent. Upon further investigation, police found the door on the west side of the property was unlocked. Inside the business, all appeared secure, reports said, with no visible signs of intrusion.

The store’s assistant manager then responded to check the premises and said he was sure he secured the door at 11:59 p.m. as part of lock-down requirements. The alarm company allegedly told police that an off-site security video revealed an individual entered the store, brought three 32-ounce bottles of Gatorade totaling $6 to the front counter as if to purchase them and seemed to realize no one was around in the building. The individual then left the property.

No on-site video access was immediately available, reports said. The assistant manager secured the premise and reset the alarm. Police are awaiting further information from Speedway.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

