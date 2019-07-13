Riverhead Blotter: Man found in possession of heroin, crack cocaine

Riverhead Town police arrested Travaun Brumsey, 31, of Riverhead on drug charges last Wednesday evening.

He was stopped while walking on East Main Street toward East Avenue and found to be in possession of 10 wax envelopes containing heroin and two plastic bags containing crack cocaine, according to a police report.

Mr. Brumsey was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and turned over to Southampton Town police due to an active warrant, officials said.

• Sabrina Morales, age and residence unavailable, was arrested for driving drunk on Wading River Manor Road following a motor vehicle accident last Saturday around 11 a.m.

• Police arrested a 54-year-old Riverhead man who allegedly chased his nephew-in-law out of their Riverhead home with a knife Saturday just before 7 p.m.

Jose Carrasquillo, 54, was arrested and charged with second-degree menacing.

• Police responded to a vacant residence on Northville Turnpike last Thursday morning after the property owner reported that someone had broken the rear window and door handle and entered the home.

Nothing was taken from the vacant home, but officers recovered a leather jacket and a hammer and are also investigating 18th Street gang graffiti that was found in the rear of the home.

• Police responded to a domestic incident in Calverton around 4 a.m. last Wednesday.

A man reported that a woman threw a brick through his window. Police located the woman, his 37-year-old girlfriend, nearby bleeding from her hands and legs. She told police she threw the brick to get attention after being involved in a domestic incident with her boyfriend during which he placed a pillow over her face.

She was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment, police said, and no charges were filed.

• A Middle Island man was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, after he was arrested on a warrant by Riverhead police last Tuesday around 10 a.m.

Reports said James Cooper, 30, was processed on those charges, arraigned and taken to the Suffolk County jail.

• A woman called police last Tuesday around noon to report that someone stole a bag of marijuana, a pipe and a beach pass valued at $80 from her Ford Taurus, which was locked and parked at Walmart.

• Police arrested Arthur Coone, 68, of Riverhead last Tuesday afternoon for driving with a suspended license.

He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to officials.

• After he was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant last Tuesday, police charged Stanley Griffin Jr., 20, of Riverhead, with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for possessing a plastic bag with oxycodone pills and an unknown “white rock substance,” reports said.

• A man called police last Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. to report that after getting into a verbal dispute with another man in the Target parking lot over a parking space, he returned to his vehicle after shopping to find it had been keyed.

According to a police report, security footage does show the male suspect returning to the complainant’s vehicle, but no charges have been filed.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

