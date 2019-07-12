Daily Update: Tesla event set for Saturday, Amistad docks in Greenport

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, July 12:

NEWS

St. John the Evangelist in Riverhead to celebrate 150 years with Family Fun Day

Tall ship Amistad to arrive in Greenport Friday; tours available through July 17

Town Board votes to shrink Housing Advisory Commission from 10 to 7 members

Stony Brook scientist announces bid for Congress in 2020

NORTHFORKER

Barrow Food House, Little Oak and more restaurants now open on the North Fork

SPORTS

Riverhead’s Goodale, Mattituck’s Hoeg star on Under Armour All-America team

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of thunder showers at times today with a low of 66 tonight.

Expect sunny skies throughout the weekend, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.



