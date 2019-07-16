Mary Ellen Czelatka, lifelong Southold resident, died at Stony Brook University Hospital Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11:17 p.m. She was 75 years old.

Born July 7, 1944, in Miami, Fla., to Elizabeth (Turner) and John W. Thompson, she later went on to graduate from Southold High School.

On Sept. 19, 1970, she married the love of her life, Thomas E. Czelatka, and together they had two children.

Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, Thomas; two daughters Karen Wilson of Lincoln Park, Mich., and Lori Fliss of Richford, Vt.; grandchildren Ashlie Olio, Andrew Czelatka, Jeremy Wilson and Elise Fliss; and siblings John Thompson of Garden City, Mich. and Joan Kart of Greenport.

The family received friends July 14 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to any veterans organization of one’s choice or the Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

