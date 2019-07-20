Riverhead Blotter: Reckless driving leads to arrest of Flanders man

Elmer Pirir, 24, of Flanders was arrested Sunday evening in Aquebogue for reckless driving, reports said.

Around 11:30 p.m., police observed a 1995 Toyota sedan driving southbound in the northbound lane of Cross River Drive, reports said. An officer on duty had to swerve off the roadway and onto the shoulder to avoid a head-on collision with the driver, Mr. Pirir.

Police followed the vehicle southbound and observed Mr. Pirir drive through a red light at the intersection of Main Road and Cross River Drive. Mr. Pirir was pulled over near the intersection, reports said.

He was arrested and charged with reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and three violations: driving without a license, disobeying a one-way sign and disobeying a traffic signal. He was taken into custody, transported to Riverhead police headquarters for processing, issued four summons and released.

• Paul Castelli, 47, of Shirley was arrested Monday evening and charged with grand larceny for an incident that occurred in Riverhead earlier this year, reports said.

Mr. Castelli allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of electrical wiring from Lowes Home Improvement store in Riverhead Jan. 28, police reports said.

Mr. Castelli was arrested, charged with grand larceny, a felony, processed and released. He is expected to appear in court Monday, Aug. 12.

• An East Hampton woman was arrested Friday after stealing from the Riverhead Target, reports said.

Norma Egma-Morales, 40, allegedly changed the price tag on a children’s toy for a value less than advertised. Then, around 4 p.m., Ms. Egma-Morales paid for the mislabeled item originally valued at $87.

She was located by police and placed under arrest for petit larceny, a misdemeanor. She was transported to police headquarters and released on $200 cash bail.

• Police are investigating a report of grand larceny that occurred Friday afternoon at the Loft Outlet at 1770 West Main St. in Riverhead, reports said.

An individual working at the store contacted police around 2:24 p.m. and said that between 12:54 p.m. and 1:04 p.m., an unknown person removed roughly $2,200 in assorted clothing.

An investigation is expected to continue. No suspect has been found, but would be charged with grand larceny, a felony.

• Police are investigating two separate theft incidents that occurred at Splish Splash Water Park in Calverton Saturday, reports said.

Both incidents occurred in succession around 7 p.m. In the first report, an individual stated that while she was on the rides an unknown individual removed her red wallet from inside a backpack that was stored inside a cubby at the park. The wallet contained $100 cash, her driver’s license and an Ecuadorian ID, reports said.

The second report, which reached police seven minutes later, states an unknown individual removed a man’s Bank of America debit card from a backpack that was also inside a storage cubby at the park. The man said the card was used to make two $40 purchases at Roanoke Plaza Liquors on County Road 58 in Riverhead.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are linked.

A suspect has not been found, but would be charged with grand larceny, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments