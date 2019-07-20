Riverhead police investigating fatal crash on Sound Avenue in Baiting Hollow

Police are investigating the death of a man involved in a single-vehicle crash on Sound Avenue in Baiting Hollow Friday night, Riverhead Town police said.

The male driver, who police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead at Peconic Bay Medical Center shortly after crashing his mid-sized SUV around 9:30 p.m. The man had been found unconscious following a 911 call that his vehicle had struck a pole in the westbound lane just east of Fresh Pond Avenue.

A female passenger was taken to PBMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to call Riverhead detectives at 631-727-4500.

