Daily Update: Tick talks announced, fundraiser scheduled for chef

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, July 22:

NEWS

Greenport discussing next steps for a revised Capital Improvement Plan

Suffolk will begin countywide talks on ticks

Local, NYC chefs to host fundraiser for East Wind chef battling cancer

Riverhead man arrested for burglary, vandalism in North Sea

Riverhead Democrats lead in campaign cash

NORTHFORKER

Fez & Ivy décor and design shop opens in Southold

SPORTS

Baseball: Ospreys get scorched in heat

WEATHER

There’s a good chance of heavy rain today including likely thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The high will be around 81 degrees. The low tonight will be around 68.



