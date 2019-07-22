Daily Update: Tick talks announced, fundraiser scheduled for chef

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, July 22:
NEWS
Greenport discussing next steps for a revised Capital Improvement Plan
Suffolk will begin countywide talks on ticks
Local, NYC chefs to host fundraiser for East Wind chef battling cancer
Riverhead man arrested for burglary, vandalism in North Sea
Riverhead Democrats lead in campaign cash
NORTHFORKER
Fez & Ivy décor and design shop opens in Southold
SPORTS
Baseball: Ospreys get scorched in heat
WEATHER
There’s a good chance of heavy rain today including likely thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The high will be around 81 degrees. The low tonight will be around 68.