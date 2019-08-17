Riverhead Blotter: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Thomas Zalewski, 30, of Riverhead was arrested Sunday morning for criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to Riverhead Town police.

Around 11 a.m., Mr. Zalewski was allegedly stopped in his 2006 Nissan pickup truck on East Main Street in Riverhead after driving westbound without a seat belt.

After conducting a traffic stop, police found Mr. Zalewski had a revoked driver’s license. He was searched and placed under arrest.

During the search, reports said, police found Mr. Zalewski was carrying an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine.

He was charged with two misdemeanors for criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Stanley Battle, 35, of Riverhead was arrested early Sunday morning for criminal possession of a controlled substance, assault and aggravated criminal contempt, according to reports.

Around 3 a.m., police received a call from a female homeowner at Peconic Crossing. The victim allegedly told police when she arrived home that morning, Mr. Battle was waiting for her within her home. The victim told police he began to punch her head and body, eventually hitting her with a frying pan, causing a laceration near her left eye.

Reports said Mr. Battle left the scene prior to police arrival and police found the victim had an order of protection against him. The victim was escorted to Peconic Bay Medical Center to treat her laceration.

Police later located Mr. Battle on East Main Street, where he was arrested.

Mr. Battle was charged with two felonies for assault and aggravated criminal contempt and a misdemeanor for possession of a controlled substance. Police reports did not provide information regarding the controlled substance.

• Samantha Bieniek, 29, of Jamesport was arrested in Jamesport last Thursday evening for driving while intoxicated, according to reports.

Ms. Bieniek was allegedly stopped on Washington Avenue for using a cellphone while driving a 2014 Honda Accord and failing to stop before entering a roadway.

Police found Ms. Bieniek was intoxicated and had a blood alcohol content above .08 percent.

She was charged with one count of DWI, reports said.

• Police are investigating a report of petit larceny that occurred at the Riverhead Home Depot Friday.

Around 2 p.m., a Riverhead man at the store reported that a man wearing a navy bandana removed three Dewalt brand drill sets valued at $600. Reports said he fled the store in a dark-colored Nissan in an unknown direction on Route 58. No video surveillance of the property was available, reports said.

The suspect has not been found but would be charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• New York State police arrested Isaiah Rodriquez, 20, of Roosevelt and Kaitlynn Gopaul, 19, of Uniondale in Riverhead Aug. 1 around 11:40 a.m. after a traffic stop on the Long Island Expressway, when they were found to be in possession of marijuana and THC distillate.

Both were charged with a marijuana violation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

• State police arrested a Riverhead man for driving drunk on East Main Street Sunday around 10:39 p.m.

Paul Top, 51, was allegedly driving with a BAC of .20 percent and was charged with aggravated DWI, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

