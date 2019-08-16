Eleanor Regina Scholtz, of Riverhead, wife of the late Irving John Scholtz, passed away Aug. 12, 2019. She was 93.

She was born Aug. 27, 1925, to Joseph and Helen Bulak and grew up on the farm in Aquebogue.

She married Irving John Scholtz Oct. 31, 1948, and resided in Riverhead.

After graduating in 1944 from Riverhead High School, she went to work as a radio technician for Radio Communications Association (RCA) receiving station located in Riverhead. As a technician she received and sent messages in Morse Code at 16 words per minute. The U.S. Navy sent and received at 11 words per minute. She later went to work for the United States Life and Title Company where she retired in 1989.

She will be remembered by her family as gracious and kind. She was a woman full of spirit, charm, laughter and love. She enjoyed gardening, journal writing, reading and walking. Her love of life and family are an inspiration to all. She fully accepted all who entered her family and showered them with love.

Her devotion and love of family were the anchors of her life. She was extremely proud of her children, daughter Diane Collins, and her son, the late Donald Scholtz. She was known as Nana to many, especially her grandchildren Ruthann (Ray) Collins Gagliano, Corinne (Jimmy) Scholtz Barkan, James Scholtz, Kerin (Brian) Collins Voytek, Christopher (Heather) Scholtz and Joshua (Meredith) Scholtz. She was Great Nana to Victoria Mae Scholtz, Nora Margaret Scholtz and Joshua Donald Scholtz.

Also Surviving her are brother Elliot Bulak and sister Lillian Schmitt as well as many Nieces and Nephews.

In addition to her husband and son, she was predeceased by her parents Helen and Joseph Bulak; sister Jeanette Sydlowski; brothers Joseph Bulak, Leonard Bulak and Ray Bulak; and son-in-law Edward Collins Jr.

The family will receive visitors at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead Monday, Aug. 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Evangelist R.C. Church Riverhead on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 9:45 a.m. followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice and American Heart Association.

