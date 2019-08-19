Frederick G. Johnson of Riverhead died Aug. 8 at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital. He was 79.

He was born Dec. 1, 1939, to Elsie (Hatcher) and George Johnson.

Mr. Johnson attended Riverhead High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965. He worked as an assembler at Grumman.

His family said he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his son, Dallas, of Georgia; sisters Shirley Womack-Benton and Catherine Miles of Riverhead; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Interment took place at Calverton National Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

