Riverhead Blotter: West Babylon man charged with DWI after crash

John Zabel, 46, of West Babylon was arrested Friday on Middle Country Road for driving while intoxicated, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police responded to a two-car crash around 10 a.m., reports said. Police found the operator of one of the vehicles, carrying three passengers, was driving with a license that was suspended in April for an insurance lapse. That driver was issued two traffic tickets.

The operator of the other vehicle, Mr. Zabel, was found to be intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content above .18 percent.

Mr. Zabel was charged with aggravated DWI, police said.

• Cecil Williams, 33, of Brooklyn was arrested in Riverhead Monday for criminal possession of stolen property, according to reports.

An officer pulled over a blue Nissan Maxima on Fairway Avenue because the vehicle did not have license plates.

The operator, Mr. Williams, was interviewed and police found the vehicle was stolen. Mr. Williams was arrested around 6 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Fairway Avenue and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

• Police are investigating a report of petit larceny that occurred earlier this month at the Riverhead Stop & Shop.

A security guard at the supermarket reported last Thursday that on Saturday, Aug. 10, an unknown man removed 10 cases of Heineken beer valued at $180 from the store and left without paying. No vehicle was witnessed leaving the scene.

Reports described the individual as a heavy set, bald, white man. A suspect has not been found but would be charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• Police received a report of a potential DWI Sunday morning in Riverhead, according to reports.

At approximately 12:45 a.m., a caller told police a dark blue Nissan Xterra-style vehicle was recklessly driving westbound on Route 58 and reported a possible DWI. Police patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. No additional action was taken, reports said.

• New York State police arrested a Wading River woman for DWI in Riverhead Sunday around 12:15 a.m.

Lauren Culkin, 34, allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .18%, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments