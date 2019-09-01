Cops: Queens man arrested after attempting to bring BB gun into Splish Slash

A Queens man who attempted to bring a BB gun that resembled a Glock handgun into Splish Splash was arrested Sunday after initially fleeing the scene, according to Riverhead Town police.

A multi-department search for the suspect, including aviation unit, began near the scene shortly after 12:30 p.m. after the man was denied entry by Splish Splash employees and then fled the park, jumping over a fence while fleeing security and crossing Middle Country Road with the weapon in a backpack, police said.

Police said the suspect surrendered around 2 p.m. and he was identified as Shemari McKenzie, 21, of Laurelton. He still had the gun in his backpack and police determined it was an imitation Glock that was actually a BB gun. Mr. McKenzie was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing governmental authority, and is currently being held.

Mr. McKenzie had tried entering the park when an employee who was checking his backpack observed what appeared to be a handgun. Mr. McKenzie took the bag and attempted to leave. Splish Splash security contacted 911 and followed him when he fled through the parking lot.

A Riverhead K-9 unit responded along with officers from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, New York State police and Suffolk aviation.

Splish Splash’s park rules posted on its website note that “weaponry of any kind is strictly prohibited at the park.”

The incident comes a time of heightened anxiety of shootings. Seven people were killed and 22 injured in a shooting in Texas Saturday.

Photo caption: An image of the weapon police recovered. (Credit: Riverhead police)

