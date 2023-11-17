Holiday Light Show returns to Riverhead

A scene from the Riverhead Holiday Light Show at Splish Splash in Calverton from 2022. (Courtesy: BOLD media)

The biggest holiday display in Suffolk County, the Riverhead Holiday Light Show, returns today. This is the sixth year the show comes to town, but they’re aren’t resting on their well-lit laurels — there are brand new attractions sure to dazzle all who attend, according to BOLD Media’s CEO Matthew Glaser.

“In addition to all new music, synchronized songs that guests will experience going through the show include artists like Michael Bublé, Taylor Swift and others. There’s an entirely new tunnel in the show, which is like a twisting tunnel, which is a really cool effect,” Glaser said. “We have multiple music synchronized scenes, there’s well over 200 individual displays in the show and the show is actually longer than it’s ever been. It’s more than a mile, it’s like a mile and a quarter almost at this point, so it’s a really impressive show.”

A scene from the 2019 display. (Jeremy Garretson photo)

The show — which is created and produced by BOLD Media — is one of various signature events created by the organization through the Northeast and parts of the Midwest.

Guests will enjoy a 20-25 minute drive through over a mile of synchronized lights and sounds, all the while tuned into the local radio station provided by BOLD for synchronized music to go with the spectacular light display.

“We’ve put in an enormous amount of work. More than half of the show is completely new and unseen, from the year prior,” he said. “It’s really an incredible show and every year we strive to change at least half if not the entire show to be brand new… if you have been in the past, you need to come see what we’ve done this year because it’s not the same — it’s far from it.”

While there are over 20 light shows put on by BOLD Media nationwide, the Riverhead show holds a special place for Glaser. “[It] was actually was founded on the East End, so this is our home turf, and we care a great deal about the show, about our communities,” he said. “This was our first live show, and it continues to be our flagship, so we’re very proud of it. We’re very excited for everyone to come out and see what we’re doing this year.”

The Riverhead Holiday Light Show is located at Splish Splash Water Park in Calverton. Tickets are $20 per car purchased online Monday through Thursday, and $25 Friday through Sunday. There are also Flex passes available for $30, which grant admission any day the light show is open, as well as season passes for $60 for unlimited access throughout the entire season. All can be purchased here. There is also the option to purchase tickets at the gate but “pricing may vary, and availability is not guaranteed,” according to a press release. For more information visit holidaylightshow.com/riverhead.