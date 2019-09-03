William R. Spence of Riverhead died Sept. 1 at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 66.

He was born Aug. 30, 1953, to Eileen and Robert Spence in Manhattan.

Mr. Spence graduated from Bayport Blue Point High School in 1972 and Worcester State College in Massachusetts.

He married Elizabeth Ogeka June 16, 1984. They were married for 35 years.

Mr. Spence made a career as a teacher at Little Flower School and enjoyed basketball and being “Pop Pop” to his grandchild.

Predeceased by his sister, Regina Spence, he is survived by his wife, of Riverhead; his daughter, Kelly Spence of Riverhead; his brother, Timothy Spence of New Jersey; and one grandchild.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service will take place Thursday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. The funeral home assisted the family with private cremation.

Memorial donations may be made to Little Flower Children’s Services or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

