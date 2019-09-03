Maureen Anne McCarthy of Southold, N.Y., and San Francisco, Calif., passed away in Mexico Aug. 26, 2019.

She was born to Mona Rose and Robert Joseph McCarthy July 16, 1949.

Maureen was raised in Elmhurst, Queens until she was 11, when she and her family moved to Southold.

Predeceased by her partner, Malachi Burris, Maureen was loved dearly by her siblings and their spouses: Dan (Penelope), Sheila (Lew), Joe (Evie), Mona (Paul), Bob (Trish), Pat (Penelope) and Tom (Susan).

She adored all of her nieces and nephews and the rest of her large Irish family and was proud to be godmother to Megan McCarthy Beauvais.

Maureen graduated from Southold High School in 1967 and went on to graduate from the Lenox Hill Hospital School of Nursing. She also received a bachelor of arts from the University of St. Francis and a master’s degree in human sexuality studies from San Francisco State University. She had a varied and extensive work history. In 1971, Maureen joined the Suffolk County Department of Health Services in Riverhead and subsequently worked in the migrant health program when the Long Island vineyards were still potato fields. She toured the world as a cruise ship nurse and worked as a nurse at San Quentin State Prison on death row.

After retiring from San Francisco County Jail Health Services program, she returned to Southold in 2008 to care for her ailing mother until her mother’s passing in 2012. During that time, she volunteered her time with New York State Blood Services, Horton Point Lighthouse in Southold and a thrift store in Greenport. In the following years, she returned to San Francisco, which she used as a port of call for her travels to many places, including the Grand Canyon, tours of Iceland and India and a surprise trip to Las Vegas for her sister Mona’s birthday.

Maureen loved to write and to learn. She often educated herself with classes and pampered her family with frequent letters and notes (which often contained concealed sparkles or confetti, Maureen’s signature move). Despite the teasing she received from close friends about her “goodwill” finds, she loved to volunteer at many thrift shops and found joy in hunting for bargains and Angels to add to her collection.

Above all else, Maureen was a kind, compassionate person with a sweet and sensitive soul. She touched the hearts of everyone who was lucky enough to cross her path. Maureen will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

A wake was held at Defriest-Grattan funeral home in Mattituck Sept. 2. A service for Maureen was held at the same location Sept. 3.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maureen’s name to the Humane Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the First Universalist Church, P.O. Box 221, Southold, NY 11971 or a charity of your choice.

This is a paid notice.

