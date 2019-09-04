Daily Update: Girl killed in Greenport crash, new apartments pitched for Riverhead

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Sept. 4:

NEWS

Greenport girl, 11, killed in crash at Route 48 and Chapel Lane

New four-story apartment plan filed for downtown Riverhead; existing building would be demolished

Greenport Village to get first electric vehicle charging station

Tropical storm conditions possible Friday as hurricane passes to east

Cops: No injuries reported after 40-foot boat sinks

SPORTS

Boys Soccer: Nicholson wants special senior season

Field Hockey Preview: Waves face life after Coleman

Riverhead Raceway: A career first for Lehmann

TODAY’S WEATHER

Expect sunny skies with a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62. There’s a chance of a late afternoon thunderstorm and evening showers.

