Riverhead Blotter: DWI arrests in Riverhead, Wading River

Tatiana Mendes-Barboas, 31, was arrested in Riverhead last Wednesday for driving while intoxicated, police reports said.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Ms. Mendes-Barboas was traveling on West Main Street when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation. Upon further investigation, Ms. Mendes-Barboas was found to be intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .16%, state police records said. Ms. Mendes-Barboas was arrested by state police and was charged with DWI and was released on an appearance ticket to the town of Riverhead Court.

• James Graney, 29, of Miller Place was arrested in Wading River early Friday morning for aggravated DWI, reports said.

Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on North Wading River Road around 4:30 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer was overturned. The driver, Mr. Graney, was out of the vehicle and appeared unsteady on his feet, reports said. He had an odor of alcohol emanating from his breath which prompted police to conduct a sobriety test. Mr. Graney performed poorly on the test and was found to be intoxicated.

Mr. Graney was arrested for aggravated DWI at 4:49 a.m. and transported to police headquarters, where he was held for morning arraignment.

• Police are investigating a report of fraud that occurred in Riverhead last month.

At approximately 10:13 a.m. Saturday, a Riverhead resident reported that an unknown individual forged a check he mailed at the Calverton or Wading River post office between August 5-7, reports said.

The resident told police the check was not received by the appropriate recipient and when he received a banking statement from HSBC it revealed the same check was altered to the amount of $4,560.00 payable to “Joseph A. Jimenez” and was written August 3. The resident told police he does not know an individual with that name.

Reports said HSBC was notified of the fraudulent incident. Police could not locate where the check was cashed.

• Nicholas Bossey, 21, of Riverhead was arrested last Monday for unlawfully dealing with a child.

According to a press release, town police and a Riverhead Town fire marshall conducted a state Liquor Authority compliance check last Monday at six locations in an effort to ensure employees are in compliance with the sale of alcohol for minors. Upon inspection, Mr. Bossey, an employee of RG/NY on Sound Avenue was found to be violating the code.

He was arrested, charged with unlawfully dealing with a child, a misdemeanor, processed at Riverhead Town Police Headquarters and released on an appearance ticket to appear in Riverhead Town Justice Court on a future date.

The following locations were in compliance: LiV Vodka in Baiting Hollow, Palmer Vineyards in Riverhead, Sherwood House Vineyards and Jason’s Vineyard in Jamesport and Clovis Point Vineyard and Winery in Laurel.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

